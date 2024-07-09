Former head of China Geological Survey arrested for bribery, divulging state secrets

Xinhua) 16:19, July 09, 2024

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Zhong Ziran, former head of the China Geological Survey, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and deliberately divulging state secrets, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

China Geological Survey is a subsidiary of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Zhong was also formerly a member of the leading Party members' group of the ministry.

Zhong's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

In January, the country's top graft-busting body announced that Zhong had been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws.

Last month, his expulsion from the Communist Party of China was announced.

