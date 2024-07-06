China's anti-graft chief urges improved Party self-governance systems

Xinhua) 13:45, July 06, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a seminar to hear briefings and suggestions from local discipline inspection and supervision agencies in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 4, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in Shanxi Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

TAIYUAN, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief Li Xi has urged efforts to ensure sound Party-discipline education and improve various systems related to the Party's exercise of full and rigorous self-governance.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks during an inspection tour of north China's Shanxi Province from Tuesday to Friday.

He specified a range of targeted discipline inspection and supervision efforts while touring rural villages, state-owned enterprises and other locations in Shanxi.

Li also presided over a seminar to hear briefings and suggestions from local discipline inspection and supervision agencies. He called for efforts to refine the organization, education, supervisory, institutional and accountability systems related to full and rigorous Party self-governance.

While visiting the Shanxi Museum, he also stressed the importance of drawing inspiration from fine traditional Chinese culture to foster a culture of integrity in the new era.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits the Shanxi Museum in north China's Shanxi Province, July 5, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in Shanxi Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)