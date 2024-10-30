China's anti-graft chief stresses promoting high-quality disciplinary inspection

Xinhua) 08:31, October 30, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, addresses a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work. The meeting also marked the initiation of the fourth round of disciplinary inspection missions of the 20th CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi on Tuesday urged efforts to promote high-quality disciplinary inspection, thus providing a strong guarantee for further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks at a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work. The meeting also marked the initiation of the fourth round of disciplinary inspection missions of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The meeting made arrangements for inspections of departments related to communication, ideology, culture and united front work.

In his speech, Li urged efforts to step up oversight and inspection of the implementation of major reforms, promote the implementation of various reform measures and conduct targeted and effective political oversight.

He demanded efforts to identify and promote the resolution of prominent issues in order to better contribute to the overall interests of the Party and the country.

On the same day, a list of 34 targets of the fourth round of inspection was announced, including the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the All-China Women's Federation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

