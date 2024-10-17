China's anti-graft chief urges further improving Party conduct, combating corruption

Xinhua) 13:23, October 17, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits an information technology company in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 15, 2024. Li made an inspection tour to north China's Tianjin Municipality from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

TIANJIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief Li Xi has urged efforts to further improve conduct and build integrity among the Party and combat corruption, thus achieving new progress on the front.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour to north China's Tianjin Municipality from Monday to Wednesday.

While visiting different localities in the city, Li called for efforts to tackle Party discipline and law violations in the field of eco-environmental protection, and continue to address misconduct and corruption occurring at people's doorsteps, among other efforts.

At a seminar during the tour, Li also urged deepening the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system to make it more regulated and rule-based, and ensuring that political responsibility for full and rigorous Party self-governance is fulfilled.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a seminar in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 16, 2024. Li made an inspection tour to north China's Tianjin Municipality from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)