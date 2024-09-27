Anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation consensus passed

Xinhua) 17:00, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network) concluded its plenary meeting in Beijing on Friday, with a consensus on anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation approved at the meeting.

The Beijing Consensus on Law Enforcement Cooperation and Denial of Safe Haven for Corruption was passed during a high-level forum of the four-day meeting.

The consensus reiterates the GlobE Network's zero-tolerance position against corruption and pledges respect for sovereign equality and differences in laws. It aims to promote anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation to prevent and combat corruption jointly.

Established in 2021, the GlobE Network is the world's most represented anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation platform.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)