Over 31,600 Chinese officials punished for violating frugality rules in September

Xinhua) 15:07, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- More than 31,600 Chinese officials were punished for violating the code on improving Party and government conduct in September, according to China's top anti-graft body.

These officials were involved in 22,313 cases, with 22,475 of them receiving Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, according to a monthly report issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

The officials, ranging from a provincial leader down to grassroots staff at the township level and below, were disciplined for violations such as bureaucratism, formalities for the sake of formality, hedonism, or extravagant behaviors, said the report.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to combat undesirable work practices.

