Singaporean company thrives in Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park

The Suchu High-Tech Industrial Park is the first development zone jointly built by Suzhou Industrial Park and the People's Government of Chuzhou. The park has attracted 60 foreign projects from 13 countries and regions, establishing itself as a pioneering hub for global enterprises. Dou Yee Technologies, a Singaporean company founded in 1996, stands as a prime example of success within the park, leveraging its advanced technical resources and the local talent pool.

