Fresh Chinese destinations under spotlight at Singapore travel fair

Xinhua) 11:32, March 03, 2024

Tourists visit the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore on Sept. 7, 2023. China and Singapore signed a mutual visa exemption agreement in Beijing on Thursday, which will come into effect from Feb. 9, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China has long been a popular travel destination among Singaporean residents, and fresh routes to China received special attention at the ongoing NATAS Travel Fair, according to the participating travel agencies.

Over 60 exhibitors, including travel agents, airlines, cruise operators and hotels, attended the travel fair held by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS).

"The customers are interested in the western regions of China, such as Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Xinjiang, which is a change compared with previous years," said Wu Wen, a senior manager in charge of Chinese traveling at ASA Holidays.

Tourists take photos in Hemu Village in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

"The western regions remain fresh to Singaporeans. Our 'Silk Road traveling' covering Gansu and Xinjiang attracts many customers," Wu said.

"The company also has some small-scale tour groups to China for customers to enjoy in-depth and high-quality travel experience," Wu added.

"We made a nice performance with over 200 trip deals to China signed on Friday after the travel fair kicked off," said William Huang, marketing manager with Super Travels Group.

Super Travels Group offers a fresh route to Mount Fanjing in Guizhou province, a sacred mountain of Buddhism. It is popular with guests, Huang said.

A girl enjoys her time at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Many residents from the tropical state are also interested in ice and snow.

Almost all the participating travel agencies offer routes to renowned "ice-tourism" destinations in northeast China, such as Harbin and Mohe, China's northernmost city.

"Travel agents told me that ice is melting now, then I will take my family to Harbin this winter," said resident Tan.

The fair will run through the weekend.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)