Lunar New Year celebrations held in Singapore's F1 Pit Building

Xinhua) 14:51, February 24, 2024

Performers dance during the Chingay Parade as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore's F1 Pit Building on Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C) attends the Chingay Parade as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore's F1 Pit Building on Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A performer waves to spectators during the Chingay Parade as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore's F1 Pit Building on Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Performers perform dragon dance during the Chingay Parade as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore's F1 Pit Building on Feb. 23, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

