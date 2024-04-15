Lee Hsien Loong to relinquish office

Xinhua) 16:55, April 15, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will relinquish the office on May 15, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office Monday.

Lee will formally advise the country's president to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to succeed him, said the statement.

Wong has the unanimous support of the Members of Parliament of the ruling People's Action Party, said the statement.

The new prime minister will be sworn in at 8 p.m. on May 15 at the Istana, Singapore's presidential palace.

