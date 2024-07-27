Senior Chinese official meets Temasek CEO

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, meets with Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, chief executive officer of Singapore's Temasek, in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official He Lifeng on Friday met with Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, chief executive officer of Singapore's Temasek, in Beijing.

He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, said that since the beginning of this year, the Chinese economy has continued to rebound and made solid progress in high-quality development.

Noting that the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has made strategic plans for further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernization, He said China will continue to adhere to the basic policy of opening up and build a new system of an open economy at a higher level.

China welcomes investors from other countries, such as Temasek, to share the opportunities of China's economic development, he added.

Sandrasegara said Temasek has full confidence in the long-term development of the Chinese economy and will continue to deeply cultivate the Chinese market.

