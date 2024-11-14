Chinese state councilor meets UN Women chief
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides agreeing to jointly promote the global women's cause.
Noting the significant achievements in advancing the women's cause in China, Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that women have become an important driver in advancing China's modernization.
She said that China was willing to work with the UN Women to better promote the development of the global women's cause and build a community with a shared future for humanity.
Sima Bahous appreciated China's contributions to the international cause of women, saying that the UN Women will promote cooperation with China and hopes China could share more experience in this area with the rest of the world.
