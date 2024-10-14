Chinese official calls for empowering women during G20 ministerial meeting

October 14, 2024

BRASILIA, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese official has called on all countries to use science and technology to empower women and fully protect women's rights and interests.

Huang Xiaowei, deputy head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women of the State Council, made the remarks during her stay here from Friday to Saturday for the G20 Empowerment of Women Ministerial Meeting.

She also called for strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in women's poverty reduction, education, digital economy, and ecological protection, and making unremitting efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

During the meeting, Huang, also vice president of the All-China Women's Federation, publicized the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, and showed that Chinese modernization, under the guidance of President Xi Jinping, has opened up a new realm for women's development.

Huang also held talks and exchanges with representatives from 12 countries including Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Indonesia, as well as international organizations. All parties highly appreciated China's achievements in women's cause, and expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation and create a better future.

During her meeting with Brazil's First Lady Rosangela da Silva, Huang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Brazil cooperation has yielded fruitful results and the foundation of women's friendship has become stronger.

Huang also briefed the first lady on China's promotion of women's comprehensive development and global cooperation in women's cause, as well as China's Spring Bud Project, which won the UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

Rosangela da Silva praised China's great achievements and thanked China for sending a delegation to attend the meeting.

She expressed her willingness to take the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing as an opportunity to push for greater development in exchanges and cooperation between women of the two countries.

Representatives of G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations attended the ministerial meeting held by Brazil's Ministry of Women.

The delegates discussed women's economic autonomy, the elimination of violence against women, climate action and other topics, and adopted a presidential statement.

