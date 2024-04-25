Home>>
Ride the Wind 2024 releases promo video featuring Chinese solar terms
(People's Daily App) 16:26, April 25, 2024
Ride the Wind 2024, the Chinese reality show that features female celebrities mostly over 30 years old, has released its multi-language promotional video featuring five performances that highlight Chinese solar terms, or seasonal periods according to the lunar calendar.
(Video source: Mango TV)
