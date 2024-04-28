State councilor calls on women to stand at forefront of sci-tech research

Xinhua) 13:29, April 28, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, delivers a speech at the 2024 Global Forum on Women in Sci-Tech Innovation on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called on women in the science and technology circles around the globe to stand at the forefront of the times and sci-tech research in the face of a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, made the remarks in her speech at the 2024 Global Forum on Women in Sci-Tech Innovation held in Beijing on Saturday.

She called on women in the circles to join hands in working on major sci-tech breakthroughs, fostering young female talent and building a global sci-tech community, so as to further serve the progresses of science and technology, women and the entire humanity.

Themed "She Vitality & New Momentum," the forum was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, which lasts from April 25 to 29.

