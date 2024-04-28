Tech forum ignites innovations for China-EU green cooperation

This photo shows an intelligent embroidery machine at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Brussels hosted a dynamic Chinese tech forum on Friday, spotlighting vibrant discussions on eco-friendly collaboration between China and the European Union (EU).

A parallel session of the 2024 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum in Brussels drew nearly 150 Chinese and European government officials, industry leaders, scholars and entrepreneurs. They held extensive discussions on green economy, innovative technologies and new energy vehicles.

Zhongguancun, a major tech hub in Beijing, is home to more than 17,000 high-tech enterprises.

Beijing Vice Mayor Tan Xuxiang presented the ZGC forum as a high-profile platform for global scientific and technological innovation exchange and cooperation. Delivering a welcome speech via video, Tan stressed the city's dedication to collaborating with European partners to advance research and applications in green technology and energy conservation.

Zhu Jing, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Mission to the EU, highlighted the strong consensus between China and Europe on green and low-carbon development, pointing to substantial opportunities for collaboration in technology research and development, standardization, and industrial development.

A staff member tries an AI project at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Zhu called for efforts from both sides to uphold market principles, oppose decoupling and disruption of supply chains, and enhance the ability to manage risks through cooperation.

Salvatore Majorana, vice president of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation, told Xinhua that he was thrilled by China's tremendous move from being a "quantity player" to a hub of high-quality manufacturing.

He noted that while China was once an importer of knowledge in the 1980s, it could now bring knowledge back to Europe.

Founded in 2007, the ZGC Forum, with its enduring focus on innovation and development, has evolved into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum.

