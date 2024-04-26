2024 ZGC Forum opens in Beijing

Guests exchange views before the opening ceremony of the Zhongguancun Forum, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Under the theme "Innovation: Building a Better World," the forum is attended by more than 150 foreign government departments and international organizations from over 100 countries and regions.

Guests take photos at the opening ceremony of the Zhongguancun Forum, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Guests walk out of the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, the new venue for Zhongguancun Forum, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Zhang Wei/chinadaily.com.cn]

A guest experiences the GTVerse Digital Football games at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Zhang Wei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Guests talk with a bionic humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

A reporter experiences the AI digital human multi-scene broadcasting at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

The intelligent brain-computer interface system is showcased at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

A guest poses for a photo with an emergency rescue humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

The media center of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Zhang Wei/chinadaily.com.cn]

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, a new venue for the Zhongguancun Forum, in Beijing, on April 25, 2024. [Photo by Zhang Wei/chinadaily.com.cn]

