Zhongguancun Forum to be held in Beijing from April 25 to 29

Xinhua) 08:16, April 25, 2024

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member tries an AI project at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A bionic humanoid robot is pictured at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A bionic humanoid robot is pictured at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Journalists interact with a bionic humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows a robot making coffee at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows a view inside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows a view inside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows a view outside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows an intelligent embroidery machine at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

