Zhongguancun Forum to be held in Beijing from April 25 to 29
This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A staff member tries an AI project at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A bionic humanoid robot is pictured at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A bionic humanoid robot is pictured at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Journalists interact with a bionic humanoid robot at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows a robot making coffee at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows a view inside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows a view inside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows a view outside the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows an intelligent embroidery machine at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo shows the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, new venue for Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2024. Themed "Innovation: Building a Better World," this year's ZGC Forum is to be held at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center for the first time in Beijing from April 25 to 29. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to unveil major sci-tech achievements in upcoming Zhongguancun Forum
- 2024 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in late April
- China emerges as brain-computer interface technology innovation hub: report
- 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in 100 seconds
- 2023 ZGC Forum: Spirit of Chinese scientists drives rise of tech innovation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.