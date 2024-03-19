2024 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in late April

Xinhua) 15:36, March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is scheduled in Beijing from April 25 to 29, the event's organizers said Tuesday.

This year's forum will include conferences, sub-forums and competitions in cutting-edge fields.

For the first time, UNESCO will serve as the forum's support unit.

Media registration for the forum started on Tuesday and will last until April 9. Journalists can log on to the official website of the ZGC Forum at www.zgcforum.com.cn for registration.

Founded in 2007, the forum has grown into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum over the years.

