We Are China

2023 Zhongguancun Forum in 100 seconds

(People's Daily App) 15:27, May 31, 2023

The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) took place in Beijing from May 25 to 30.

Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the forum included conferences, exhibitions, research achievement releases, competitions in cutting-edge fields and technology trading.

Top scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs discussed new trends in science and technology which are leading the development of human society.

The exhibition of the forum opened on Friday and has focused on the latest technological advances in areas including the metaverse, artificial intelligence, quantum information, brain science and cell and gene therapy.

(Produced by Zhao Mingqi, Zhang Jian and An Ran)

