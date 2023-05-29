A glimps of the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Forum highlighting technological innovation

A visitor learns about compressed air energy storage technology at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe.

A staff member showcases a motion capture equipment at the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a full-size humanoid bionic robot displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows surgical robot displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a new energy vehicle displayed at the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a drone with emergency broadcasting equipment at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows new energy and intelligent connected vehicles displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle for display at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

