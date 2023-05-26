2023 Zhongguancun Forum kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:22, May 26, 2023

President of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Saifur Rahman speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the municipal government of Beijing.

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a scene of the release of scientific and technological achievements during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

President of the Alliance of Global Talent Organizations Denis Simon speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

