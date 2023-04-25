2023 Zhongguancun Forum opens media registration

Xinhua) 15:25, April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), scheduled from May 25 to 30 in Beijing, started on Tuesday.

Journalists can log on to the official website of the ZGC Forum at www.zgcforum.com.cn for registration, which will last until May 12. Details about the collection of press passes, including the time and method, will be announced at a later date.

This year's forum, themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," will include conferences, exhibitions, research achievement releases, competitions in cutting-edge fields and technology trading.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)