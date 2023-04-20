2023 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in late May

Xinhua) 16:58, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum is scheduled to take place in Beijing from May 25 to 30, the event's organizers said Thursday.

This year's forum, themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," will include conferences, exhibitions, research achievement releases, competitions in cutting-edge fields and technology trading.

The forum will invite the world's top scientists and institutions, well-known innovation and entrepreneurship entities to jointly discuss the new trend of science and technology that leads the development of human society.

Founded in 2007, the forum has grown into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum.

