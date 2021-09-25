2021 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:47, September 25, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. The 2021 Zhongguancun Forum, which opened here on Friday under the theme of "intelligence, health, and carbon neutrality," is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)