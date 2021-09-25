Home>>
2021 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:47, September 25, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. The 2021 Zhongguancun Forum, which opened here on Friday under the theme of "intelligence, health, and carbon neutrality," is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's "Silicon Valley" Zhongguancun posts 34 percent growth in revenue
- China's sci-tech hub Zhongguancun records 13.8-pct revenue increase
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Zhongguancun Forum
- Beijing splashes out millions to attract integrated circuit companies
- Beijing's Zhongguancun Street gets facelift fund
- Beijing’s Zhongguancun plans transition to innovation and start-ups
- Chinese investment surges in Silicon Valley
- Entrepreneurs at 3W coffee shop
- Zhongguancun becomes a magnet for start-up businesses
- Beijing's Zhongguancun Innovation Street services for startups
- Beijing's Zhongguancun sees boom of high-tech start-ups
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.