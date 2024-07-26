Chinese state councilor calls for reforms to advance work of women's federations

Xinhua) 13:43, July 26, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), speaks at an enlarged session of the standing committee of the Federation, in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2024. Shen has urged efforts to study and implement the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has urged efforts to study and implement the guiding principles from a key Party plenum, calling for more reforms to advance the work of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF).

Shen, also president of the ACWF, made the remarks on Thursday at an enlarged session of the standing committee of the Federation.

The state councilor noted that the convening of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee demonstrates the strong determination and sense of mission of the Party Central Committee to pursue further reforms.

She urged women's federations at all levels to study its guiding principles comprehensively, deeply and systematically to ensure a thorough understanding and grasp of the guiding principles, so that they can better guide women in carrying out reforms.

The state councilor also urged women's federations to push ahead with self-reform, ensure the implementation of reform measures and better deliver programs such as caring services for children, so as to promote the high-quality development of women's causes.

