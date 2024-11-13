China-LAC to enjoy more promising prospects in next decade: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:05, November 13, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Under the guidance of heads-of-state diplomacy, the China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) community with a shared future will enjoy more promising prospects in the next decade, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing that over the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of building a China-LAC community with a shared future has been translated from a vision to action and from a blueprint to reality.

"The proposal has generated fruitful outcomes, benefited the two peoples and is widely welcomed by LAC countries," he said.

China and LAC countries hold high the banner of peaceful development and cooperation, forge stronger synergy between each other's development strategies, upgrade and accelerate cooperation and share the outcomes of cooperation, Lin said, adding that both sides uphold true multilateralism and work for more just and equitable global governance.

Noting that China is the largest trading partner for many countries in the region, Lin said the cooperation between the two sides has expanded from traditional areas including economy and trade, finance and infrastructure to such emerging areas as energy, digital economy and aerospace.

China has actively provided human resources training programs to LAC countries, sent medical and agricultural experts there and promoted "small yet smart" livelihood programs on growing bamboos and Juncao to boost development and revitalization in the region, Lin added.

Noting that China is always a trustworthy friend and partner to LAC countries and their peoples, Lin said that the China-LAC relationship has entered a new era characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and more benefits for the people.

"President Xi will soon pay another visit to Latin America, which will be his sixth visit to the continent since 2013. We believe under the guidance of heads-of-state diplomacy, the China-LAC community with a shared future will enjoy more promising prospects in the next decade," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)