Chinese-built port elevates capacity and revenue with automation and modernization in Djibouti

Xinhua) 13:41, November 11, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti. The Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port, built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened in 2017 with an annual design capacity of 7.08 million tonnes of cargo and 200,000 TEUs in container capacity, has increased the efficiency of vessel operations and reduced berthing time through highly automated and modernized loading and unloading methods, improving the port's competitiveness and cargo handling revenue. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti. The Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port, built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened in 2017 with an annual design capacity of 7.08 million tonnes of cargo and 200,000 TEUs in container capacity, has increased the efficiency of vessel operations and reduced berthing time through highly automated and modernized loading and unloading methods, improving the port's competitiveness and cargo handling revenue. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti. The Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port, built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened in 2017 with an annual design capacity of 7.08 million tonnes of cargo and 200,000 TEUs in container capacity, has increased the efficiency of vessel operations and reduced berthing time through highly automated and modernized loading and unloading methods, improving the port's competitiveness and cargo handling revenue. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti. The Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port, built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened in 2017 with an annual design capacity of 7.08 million tonnes of cargo and 200,000 TEUs in container capacity, has increased the efficiency of vessel operations and reduced berthing time through highly automated and modernized loading and unloading methods, improving the port's competitiveness and cargo handling revenue. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)