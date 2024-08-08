Xiamen Port makes fully intelligent transformation
This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Haitian Terminal of Xiamen Port in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Xiamen Port has made its fully intelligent transformation in recent years. The container throughput of the port reached 12.55 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A staff member carries out a remote loading operation in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2024. Xiamen Port has made its fully intelligent transformation in recent years. The container throughput of the port reached 12.55 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A container ship departing from Xiamen Port sails past the Haicang Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2024. Xiamen Port has made its fully intelligent transformation in recent years. The container throughput of the port reached 12.55 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
