Bustling port on Yangtze River signals China's robust economy
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows vehicles for export at an international container terminal of Zhujiaqiao area at Wuhu Port in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. Wuhu Port in east China's Anhui Province has witnessed rising cargo throughput so far this year, with a large number of containers and vehicles waiting for shipment. Cargo handling facilities and cargo ships are working around the clock here to send products made in China on their way to the global market. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)
Photos
