China's largest land port handles over 1,700 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 09:55, May 16, 2024

HARBIN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 1,724 China-Europe freight train trips this year as of Wednesday, up 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled 184,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since Jan. 1, up 0.8 percent from the same period last year.

China-Europe freight trains that pass through the Manzhouli port link 60 Chinese cities with 13 foreign countries, including Russia, Poland and Germany, transporting goods such as electrical products, groceries and vehicles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)