Chinese border port Hunchun's cargo volumes set record high in Q1
CHANGCHUN, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Import and export cargo volumes at the border rail port of Hunchun in Jilin Province, northeast China, exceeded 1 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, hitting a record high, according to the border checkpoint in Hunchun.
Located in easternmost Jilin, the city of Hunchun borders Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Thanks to China-Europe freight trains and the railway that links China and Russia, the freight volume at Hunchun border rail port has risen significantly in recent years, with goods including coal, flour and seafood.
The border checkpoint has taken measures to improve the customs clearance efficiency of freight trains between China and Russia, said Jin Xiangxian, a staff member of the border checkpoint.
The city has gradually developed into an important window for trade with Russia. Industrial clusters such as import processing industry, energy and fresh seafood have been formed, playing an increasingly significant role in promoting economic and trade exchanges between northeast China and Russia's Far East.
