Chinese vice premier stresses port facility, shipping capacity development

Xinhua) 16:14, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has urged efforts to promote the development of port infrastructure and shipping services to better facilitate bulk commodity transportation and storage.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Shanghai and its neighboring Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During his visit to the Yangshan Deep Water Port and the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, He learned about the construction and operation of automated container terminals and the development of ore storage and transportation facilities.

He stressed more efforts should be made to modernize port infrastructure and push for the building of smart and green ports.

The vice premier underlined the need to develop rail-water intermodal services to drive down the logistics costs.

He also called for efforts to improve the storage facilities of bulk commodities to ensure the smooth, safe, and stable operation of their supply chains.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)