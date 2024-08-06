220 rail-sea intermodal trains carrying non-ferrous minerals launched in Tianjin in Jan-July
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows an international container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. Tianjin Port, located on the coast of the Bohai Sea, is a major shipping point in north China. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
TIANJIN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. transported 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals on 220 rail-sea intermodal trains in north China's Tianjin Municipality from January to July this year, up 65.6 percent year on year, according to the company.
Non-ferrous minerals are essential raw materials in the development of modern industries and high technology. Tianjin, located by the Bohai Sea, is building a strategic hub in northern China to facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.
Since the beginning of this year, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. have been making in-depth visits to many non-ferrous minerals enterprises, and tailoring individual solutions involving rail-sea intermodal trains to each company.
They have also provided enterprises with preferential rail freight rates, and coordinated with ports to implement such preferential policies as reducing miscellaneous port fees and extending free storage periods to reduce comprehensive logistics costs for enterprises.
Currently, rail-sea intermodal trains can deliver non-ferrous minerals from Tianjin Port to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in two days.
