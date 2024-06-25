Yantai Port steps up efforts in building logistic hub for commodity vehicles in E China

June 25, 2024

Vehicles drive off from a ro-ro ship to the parking lot at Yantai Port in east China's Shangdong Province, June 23, 2024. The multi-mode handling volume of commodity vehicles of Yantai Port reached 288,000 in the first five months of 2024, an increase of 30.2 percent over the same period in 2023. In recent years, Yantai Port has stepped up efforts in building a logistic hub for commodity vehicles. It has now opened up 14 commodity vehicle logistics lines. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

