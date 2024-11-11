China's Li Quanhai re-elected as World Sailing president

Xinhua) 10:49, November 11, 2024

World Sailing president Li Quanhai gestures before presenting medals to medalists at the victory ceremony for the sailing women's skiff (49erFX) at the 2024 Olympic Games in Marseille, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Li Quanhai was re-elected as president of World Sailing for a new four-year term at the organization's Annual General Meeting on Saturday, continuing as the only Chinese president of an Olympic International Sports Federation.

"Re-election is not only an honor but also a heavy responsibility. Over the past few years, we have witnessed the vigorous growth and widespread popularity of sailing around the globe," said Li.

"From the passionate Olympic arenas to the tranquil coastal towns, sailing, with its unique charm, connects people from different countries and cultures, conveying the spirit of peace, friendship, and cooperation. Facing a future full of challenges and opportunities, the development of sailing requires continuous innovation to enhance the professionalism and appeal of the events, attract more young people's participation, and make sailing a bridge to the future," Li added.

Li emphasized that World Sailing will prioritize environmental protection efforts to safeguard oceans and promote the sustainable and healthy growth of the sport.

"World Sailing will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and its member associations to promote balanced global development of sailing," Li stated.

Founded in Paris in 1907, World Sailing is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the global governing body for sailing, with 137 member national authorities. The organization holds leadership elections every four years, and Li first assumed the presidency in November 2020.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)