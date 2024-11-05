China, Türkiye to hold 2nd meeting of Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism

Xinhua) 16:26, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance and Co-chair of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC) mechanism Mehmet Şimşek will visit China from Nov. 6 to 8, at the invitation of Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, vice premier of the State Council and co-chair of the ICC, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

The two sides will co-chair the second meeting of the ICC, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)