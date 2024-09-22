China, Türkiye explore deeper ties at forum in Istanbul

Xinhua) 09:37, September 22, 2024

ISTANBUL, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Türkiye explored avenues for deeper cooperation at a forum in Istanbul, as both nations seek to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The fifth China-Türkiye Communications Forum, held on Friday and attended by nearly 100 participants from various sectors, focused on reform and opening up to create new opportunities.

Liu Dawei, deputy director of China International Communications Group (CICG), highlighted the shared cultural heritage and development goals of the two "Global South" nations.

"We're committed to enhancing China-Türkiye relations through cultural exchange," Liu said.

Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Türkiye, pointed out that China has shown a strong and consistent willingness to expand its high-level openness. "This will create new opportunities for Türkiye," Liu said, stressing China's willingness to strengthen political trust and deepen cooperation.

Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Osman Boyraz emphasized his country's strategic position linking Asia and Europe. "Türkiye and China will collaborate to deepen cooperation in trade, culture, and technology," Boyraz said.

Sinan Koksal, head of brand and marketing at Turkuvaz Media Group, noted the forum's role in fostering mutual understanding. He highlighted potential synergies between Türkiye's Middle Corridor Project and China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Experts at the forum agreed on the importance of sharing experiences in modernization and promoting dialogue across various fields.

The forum featured a Chinese book exhibition on governance and cooperation.

The forum was co-hosted by the CICG, the Chinese Embassy in Türkiye, the Chinese Consulate General in Istanbul, and Türkiye's Turkuvaz Media Group.

