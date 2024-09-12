Symposium held to foster China-Türkiye trade, economic ties

ISTANBUL, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 Chinese and Turkish business delegates gathered here in Türkiye's financial hub to share insights on strengthening bilateral economic ties at the recent Türkiye-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium.

Themed "An Open China: A Win-Win World," the symposium on Tuesday focused on China's economic development, trade cooperation between China and Türkiye, and policies easing travel for Turkish citizens to China.

"Looking into the future, China's high-standard opening-up will enable countries around the world, including Türkiye, to share opportunities to achieve win-win cooperation and common prosperity," said Wei Xiaodong, consul general of China in Istanbul.

Korhan Kurdoglu, president of the Türkiye-China Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), extended a warm invitation to Chinese companies to expand their investments in Türkiye, particularly in high-value industries.

China continues to draw investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, Kurdoglu said.

Ahmet Ozer, deputy chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Türkiye's largest business association, emphasized the growing importance of the Belt and Road Initiative in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The event was co-hosted by DEIK and the Chinese Consulate-General in Istanbul.

