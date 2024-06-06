Türkiye, China pledge to enhance cooperation on tourism

Xinhua) 11:05, June 06, 2024

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The tourism ministers of Türkiye and China vowed to enhance cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit during a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy greeted his visiting Chinese counterpart, Sun Yeli, at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Taksim Square.

Following their meeting, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, outlining collaborative plans for tourism investment, promotion and marketing, program exchanges, as well as the preservation and promotion of both nations' cultural heritage.

The two sides have also agreed to establish direct collaboration between their specialized institutions and organizations in these areas.

Türkiye has been actively working to enhance its appeal to Chinese tourists. In 2023, 248,000 Chinese tourists visited the country.

