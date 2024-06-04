Senior CPC official meets with Türkiye's FM

Xinhua) 09:43, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, met with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Beijing on Monday.

Chen said the leaders of the two countries have reached many new consensuses on deepening strategic China-Türkiye cooperation in recent years, creating a new blueprint for the long-term development of bilateral relations.

Guided by the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, China is willing to work with Türkiye to bring cooperation in the field of security to new heights continuously, enrich and expand the connotations of bilateral ties further, protect the security interests of both countries in an improved manner, serve the strategic alignment of the two countries' development, and contribute actively to the peace and development of both countries, the region and the world, Chen added.

Fidan expressed willingness to continue promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of security.

