Türkiye's foreign minister to visit China

Xinhua) 16:57, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to China from June 3 to 5, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.

Fidan's visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.

