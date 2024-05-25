Promotion event highlights China International Import Expo in Istanbul

Xinhua) 11:30, May 25, 2024

ISTANBUL, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event for the 7th China International Import Expo took place on Friday in Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, attracting nearly 100 representatives from government, business, and academia sectors.

Addressing the guest, Wei Xiaodong, consul general of China in Istanbul, emphasized that Türkiye, as an important trade partner of China, has forged a profound connection with the expo since its inception in 2018.

"Each year, scores of Turkish enterprises eagerly participate in the exhibition in China, showcasing a diverse array of products spanning from home appliances to food and beyond," he noted.

"China eagerly anticipates the increased flow of high-quality Turkish goods and services through this platform," he pointed out, noting that the collaborative effort enables Türkiye to partake in the dividends of China's economic development.

During his speech, Jak Eskinazi, the coordinator chairman of the Turkish Aegean Exporters' Association, said that many association member companies eagerly anticipate participating in the upcoming expo, as the Chinese market is brimming with opportunities.

In his address, Korhan Kurdoglu, head of the China Working Group at the Turkish Industry and Business Association, encouraged Turkish companies to actively engage in the expo and present their products to the Chinese market.

"Turkish entrepreneurs should capitalize on this opportunity to bolster the visibility of Turkish goods in China, promoting their qualified products with competitive pricing," Kurdoglu stressed.

Mehmet Ali Isik, chairman of the Aegean Dried Fruits and Products Exporters' Association, stated that Turkish companies are committed to fulfilling the demand of Chinese consumers for organic and healthy food products at this year's CIIE.

Ge Hong, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, introduced the highlights and preparations for the 7th edition of the Expo, including the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, professional supporting activities, and cultural exchange activities.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of establishing sister relations between the two cities, Ge extended his invitation to the Turkish to participate in the expo in Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)