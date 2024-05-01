Chinese, Turkish businesspeople seek more collaboration

Xinhua) 14:08, May 01, 2024

Ahmet Ozer, deputy chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, speaks at an event themed "China, an Opportunity" in Istanbul, Trkiye, on April 30, 2024. Chinese and Turkish business delegates, along with media representatives, on Tuesday gathered in Istanbul to explore business opportunities and strengthen collaboration. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Turkish business delegates, along with media representatives, on Tuesday gathered in Istanbul, Trkiye's financial and cultural hub, to explore business opportunities and strengthen collaboration.

The event, themed "China, an Opportunity," took place at the Turkish branch headquarters of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Addressing the gathering, Wei Xiaodong, China's consul general in Istanbul, emphasized the commitment of both nations to forge stronger economic bonds and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"Over 1,300 Chinese companies are doing business here in Trkiye, with a total investment exceeding 3 billion U.S. dollars. At the same time, many Turkish companies have successful stories in China," Wei noted.

The consul general emphasized that collaboration between companies from the two countries spans a broad spectrum of industries, encompassing energy, aviation, and high technology.

Murat Kolbasi, chairman of Arzum Electrical Home Appliances, underscored the significance of international fairs in China, such as the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), as a vital platform for Turkish companies seeking to penetrate the Chinese market.

Mete Bulgun, CEO of Emba Electricity Production, a joint venture company invested by Shanghai Electric Power, called on Turkish businesspeople to present accurate and reliable feasibility studies to lure more and more Chinese investments.

Ahmet Ozer, deputy chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Trkiye's largest business association, underscored the increasing significance of the Belt and Road Initiative in further enhancing relations between the two countries.

Turkish journalist and author Mete Cubukcu, meanwhile, said that fostering cooperation in the field of broadcasting represents one of the most effective means for the two peoples to cultivate mutual understanding and bolster relations, adding that cultural products have the potential to facilitate smoother relations through soft power.

Wei Xiaodong, China's Consul general in Istanbul, speaks at an event themed "China, an Opportunity" in Istanbul, Trkiye, on April 30, 2024. Chinese and Turkish business delegates, along with media representatives, on Tuesday gathered in Istanbul to explore business opportunities and strengthen collaboration. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

Murat Kolbasi, chairman of Arzum Electrical Home Appliances, speaks at an event themed "China, an Opportunity" in Istanbul, Trkiye, on April 30, 2024. Chinese and Turkish business delegates, along with media representatives, on Tuesday gathered in Istanbul to explore business opportunities and strengthen collaboration. (Photo by Safar Rajabov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)