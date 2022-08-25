China, Türkiye vow to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Xinhua) 08:42, August 25, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop via video link, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday held talks with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop via video link, with both sides vowing to enhance parliamentary exchanges and cooperation.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Trkiye relations have maintained sound development momentum, and practical cooperation in various fields has been advancing.

China is willing to work with the Turkish side to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and push forward the sound and steady development of bilateral strategic cooperative relations, he said.

Li pointed out that political mutual trust and mutual support should be further strengthened to develop China-Trkiye relations. He noted that China firmly supports Trkiye in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, respects Trkiye's choice of development path in light of its national conditions, and supports Trkiye in its fight against terrorism.

Li noted that the one-China principle is the political foundation for China's exchanges with other countries. He expressed appreciation for Trkiye's long-standing adherence to the one-China principle and its repeated statement that it will not allow anyone to engage in anti-China separatist activities on Turkish territory.

China and Trkiye, both major developing countries, share the responsibility for promoting regional and international security and stability, Li said, calling on Trkiye to actively support and participate in the Global Security Initiative put forward by the Chinese side.

Hailing Trkiye as the first country to sign an intergovernmental agreement with China on Belt and Road cooperation, Li also called on the two sides to further synergize their development strategies, advance mutually beneficial cooperation on economy, trade, investment and other fields, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

The NPC of China is willing to carry out communication and exchanges with the Turkish Grand National Assembly at multiple levels and through multiple channels, and to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations, so as to safeguard each other's core interests and major concerns.

Sentop said that Trkiye attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to continuously expand cooperation with China in such areas as Belt and Road cooperation, trade and investment, culture and health.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly hopes to strengthen exchanges with China's NPC and work together to promote new developments in Turkish-Chinese relations, he added.

