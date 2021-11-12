Digital technologies fair featuring China opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A major digital technologies fair opened on Thursday in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul with a specific focus on China and its technologies.

The 2nd Mobilefest Digital Technologies Fair and Conference began with a motto of "Strengthening Technological Ties Between China and Turkey," as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

The Turkish subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is the main sponsor of the fair, which brings together service and infrastructure providers, technology manufacturers, and local and foreign businesspeople and industry professionals.

Gao Xiangyang, chairman of ICBC Turkey, said the fair would be a strong platform to reveal significant opportunities for exports and create new collaborations while increasing technology investments in Turkey.

"We are expecting more breakthroughs in mutual cooperation directed toward technology, infrastructure, energy, security, tourism, and health industries," Gao said in his opening speech.

"This cooperation will benefit companies in both countries," he added.

Soner Seker, a coordinator of the Mobilefest event, said in a written statement that Turkish and Chinese representatives would discuss the current investments and how they could increase the technology transfer and cooperation among them in panel sessions and B2B meetings.

Meanwhile, visitors also have the chance to experience 5G, metaverse which uses augmented and mixed reality to create a 3D version of the internet, augmented reality, and electric scooter during the three-day fair.

The event is expected to draw more than 10,000 physical and online visitors, including local and global corporate buyers and sector professionals, according to the organizers.

