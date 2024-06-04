Chinese vice president meets with Türkiye's FM

June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Beijing on Tuesday.

Friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields between China and Türkiye have continued to deepen, Han said, noting that as major developing countries and important emerging markets, the two countries share extensive common interests and huge potential for cooperation.

China is willing to work with Türkiye to fully implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and provide staunch support to each other in safeguarding their respective core interests to propel the strategic cooperation between the two sides to a new height, Han said.

Fidan said Türkiye adheres to the one-China principle and brooks no activities sabotaging China's territorial integrity, adding that Türkiye is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with China and enhance practical cooperation in various fields.

