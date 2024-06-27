Senior Chinese legislator meets Türkiye guests in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:25, June 27, 2024

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, led by its First Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala, in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, led by its First Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that in recent years, the two heads of state had many meetings and phone calls, leading the two countries to deepen strategic mutual trust and friendly cooperation.

Li said that China is ready to work with Türkiye to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen communication and exchanges between political parties and legislatures, enhance practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination and push China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relations to a higher level.

Ala said that Türkiye is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields to promote greater development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, led by its First Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala, in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)