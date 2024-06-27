China, Türkiye hold ruling party governance exchange mechanism strategic dialogue

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China-Türkiye Ruling Party Governance Exchange Mechanism Strategic Dialogue was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Efkan Ala, first deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) of Türkiye, attended the dialogue and delivered keynote speeches.

Liu said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship has maintained a sound momentum of development.

He said the CPC is ready to work with the AK Party to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, respect each other's core concerns, deepen the exchange of experience in governance, accelerate the alignment of China's Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye's Middle Corridor Initiative, promote the relations between the two sides, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Ala said that Türkiye looks forward to deepening inter-party exchanges with the CPC to enhance bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, energy, tourism and other fields, and strengthen the alignment of development strategies to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

