President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power to visit China

Xinhua) 08:48, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov.6 to 12, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

