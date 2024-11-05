Home>>
President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power to visit China
(Xinhua) 08:48, November 05, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez will lead a delegation to visit China from Nov.6 to 12, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
